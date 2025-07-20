Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3,307.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 919,865 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.26% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $25,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 34,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,870.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE IPG opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

