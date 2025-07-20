Souders Financial Advisors Has $20.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,321 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

