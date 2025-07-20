Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Holdings Decreased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 96.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $150.73 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

