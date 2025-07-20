IFP Advisors Inc Has $27.72 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,180,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,924,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVV opened at $630.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $632.39. The stock has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $606.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

