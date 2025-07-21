Van Strum & Towne Inc. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.82.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $332.50. 5,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,268. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.80 and a 200 day moving average of $306.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

