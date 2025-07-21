Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,628 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises about 10.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $39,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 132,683 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 62,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,982,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,712,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,592. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

