iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $110.31. 262,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Is China Investable Again? 2 Stocks Soaring as Tensions Ease
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Q2 Could Be the Catalyst PayPal Investors Have Been Waiting For
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks Offering Diversification in Trump’s Tariff & Trade Reset
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.