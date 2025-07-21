Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $95.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Metropolitan Bank traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $79.28, with a volume of 286376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.
Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Metropolitan Bank Trading Up 0.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $835.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.
Metropolitan Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th.
Metropolitan Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
