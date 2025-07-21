Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 77,500.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.43. 20,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

