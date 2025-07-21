puraDYN Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) versus Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Financial Review

puraDYN Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Free Report) and Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of puraDYN Filter Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for puraDYN Filter Technologies and Douglas Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score puraDYN Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Douglas Dynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Douglas Dynamics has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Douglas Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Dynamics is more favorable than puraDYN Filter Technologies.

This table compares puraDYN Filter Technologies and Douglas Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets puraDYN Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Douglas Dynamics 11.00% 15.17% 6.21%

Risk and Volatility

puraDYN Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Dynamics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares puraDYN Filter Technologies and Douglas Dynamics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio puraDYN Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Douglas Dynamics $568.50 million 1.18 $56.15 million $2.72 10.60

Douglas Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than puraDYN Filter Technologies.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics beats puraDYN Filter Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About puraDYN Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. The Work Truck Solutions segment primarily manufactures municipal snow and ice control products; provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment also offers up-fit and storage solutions. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. The company sells its products under the FISHER, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, BRINEXTREME, and DEJANA brands. It distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

