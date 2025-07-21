WT Wealth Management Acquires 3,267 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth about $13,014,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 1st quarter worth about $2,473,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 170,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth about $2,264,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $34.53.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.