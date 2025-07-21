Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 193,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

