Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $732,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.49. 154,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $130.50.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

