Financial Contrast: Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) vs. Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of Edible Garden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of Davis Commodities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edible Garden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edible Garden and Davis Commodities”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edible Garden $13.86 million 0.31 -$11.05 million ($59.31) -0.04 Davis Commodities $132.37 million 0.18 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Davis Commodities has higher revenue and earnings than Edible Garden.

This table compares Edible Garden and Davis Commodities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edible Garden -77.36% -411.49% -102.69% Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Edible Garden has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davis Commodities has a beta of -1.5, meaning that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Davis Commodities beats Edible Garden on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. Davis Commodities Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

