Head-To-Head Survey: China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) and China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Tyson Foods has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Marine Food Group has a beta of -76.51, indicating that its share price is 7,751% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Tyson Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyson Foods 0 9 2 0 2.18 China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tyson Foods and China Marine Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tyson Foods currently has a consensus price target of $63.11, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Tyson Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tyson Foods and China Marine Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyson Foods 1.70% 7.43% 3.70% China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tyson Foods and China Marine Food Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyson Foods $53.31 billion 0.36 $800.00 million $2.57 20.79 China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than China Marine Food Group.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats China Marine Food Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

About China Marine Food Group

(Get Free Report)

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.