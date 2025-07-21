Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 22,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.20 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.37.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

