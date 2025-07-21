Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $912,375,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $111,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 1,158,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

