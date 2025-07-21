Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases 465,528 Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 1,069.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,528 shares during the period. Kodiak Gas Services accounts for about 0.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $18,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 3,401.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter worth about $19,784,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $329.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

Several analysts have commented on KGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

