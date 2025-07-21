Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $133,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $282.45 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.39. The company has a market cap of $256.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.43.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

