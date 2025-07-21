Settian Capital LP Has $2.95 Million Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Settian Capital LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 2.3% of Settian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Settian Capital LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,621.50. This trade represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,550.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $1,477.12 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,789.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,841.88.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,293.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,218.64.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

