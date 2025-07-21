American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 2.2%

AXP opened at $308.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.04. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.68.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

