Gries Financial LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Gries Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $86.92 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

