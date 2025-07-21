Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ENPH opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.