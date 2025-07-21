Arrow Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after buying an additional 408,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,120,000 after acquiring an additional 286,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 343.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,205,000 after buying an additional 980,173 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,020,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,277,000 after buying an additional 160,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 692,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $75.73 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $61.11 and a 12-month high of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

