Arrow Financial Corp Sells 3,020 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.81% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $14,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $21.90 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.