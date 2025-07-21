Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.33.

Shares of ECL opened at $267.99 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.96 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.96 and its 200-day moving average is $254.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.33%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

