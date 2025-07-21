Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Trimmed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,463 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3%

PEG opened at $84.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.83 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Get Our Latest Report on PEG

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.