Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.01 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $143.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average of $138.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

