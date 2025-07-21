Arrow Financial Corp Sells 10,988 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

