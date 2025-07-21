Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,538,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 44,852 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 189,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.