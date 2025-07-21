WT Wealth Management Purchases 5,633 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

WT Wealth Management raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 111,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

