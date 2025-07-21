Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Decreased by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of VBR opened at $200.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
