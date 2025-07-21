HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after acquiring an additional 931,776 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after buying an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after buying an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after buying an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4%

Mondelez International stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

