abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) is WT Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.27% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $13,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $32.88.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

