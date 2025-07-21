WT Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of COPX opened at $45.04 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.77 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

