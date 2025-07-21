Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,530,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.82 and a 200 day moving average of $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

