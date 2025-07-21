Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $101.08. 10,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,293. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.