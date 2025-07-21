Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $101.08. 10,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,293. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.
