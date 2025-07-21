NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) & Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Critical Contrast

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) and NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Richardson Electronics and NOVONIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richardson Electronics -1.14% 1.09% 0.88% NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Richardson Electronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of NOVONIX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richardson Electronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Richardson Electronics and NOVONIX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Richardson Electronics and NOVONIX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richardson Electronics $196.46 million 0.71 $60,000.00 ($0.17) -57.18 NOVONIX $5.85 million N/A -$74.82 million N/A N/A

Richardson Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Volatility & Risk

Richardson Electronics has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, NOVONIX has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Richardson Electronics beats NOVONIX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology. This segment also provides thyratrons and rectifiers, power tubes, ignitrons, magnetrons, phototubes, microwave generators, ultracapacitor modules, and liquid crystal display monitors under the Amperex, Cetron, and National brands. The Green Energy Solutions segment offers design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket, and technical service and repair services for various applications, such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles; and other power management applications that support green solutions including synthetic diamond manufacturing. The Canvys segment provides custom display solutions, which includes touch screens, protective panels, custom enclosures, All-In-One computers, specialized cabinet finishes and application specific software packages, and certification services. The Healthcare segment provides diagnostic imaging replacement parts for CT and MRI systems, replacement CT and MRI tubes, CT service training, MRI and RF amplifiers, hydrogen thyratrons, klystrons, magnetrons, flat panel detector upgrades, pre-owned CT systems, and additional replacement solutions. It serves energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in LaFox, Illinois.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

