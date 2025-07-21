OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

GSLC opened at $123.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $125.02.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

