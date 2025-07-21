Van Strum & Towne Inc. Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,850,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 363,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,444,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,571,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,201,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,641,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.12. 77,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,659. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.25. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $80.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

