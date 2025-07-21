Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $611,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.74. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

