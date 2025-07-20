Integrated Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 168,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $112.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.