IFP Advisors Inc Has $21.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

