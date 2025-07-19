FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. 417,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

