Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,037 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Toast by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Toast by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOST opened at $46.65 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $241,953.79. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 221,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,056.53. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 34,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,454,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,033.92. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,048,851. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

