6,093 Shares in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanich Group LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

