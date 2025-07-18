Larson Financial Group LLC Has $540,000 Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Toast by 57.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 862.1% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 29.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Toast by 227.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 202.80 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Insider Activity

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $3,131,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,643.60. This represents a 27.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $12,780,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 216,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. This trade represents a 58.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,131 shares of company stock worth $20,048,851. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

