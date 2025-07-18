Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $717.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.