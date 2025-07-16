Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 989 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $209.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

