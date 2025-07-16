Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 193.46 ($2.59), with a volume of 1173856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.26 ($2.57).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.47.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 5.41 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 81.07%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Launched thirty years ago in June 1989, Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (“TEMIT”) is an investment trust that invests principally in emerging markets companies with the aim of delivering capital growth to shareholders over the long term. While the majority of the Company’s shareholders are based in the UK, shares are quoted on both the London and New Zealand Stock Exchanges.

